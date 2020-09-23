Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of RHP opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

