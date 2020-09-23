Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RWEOY. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

