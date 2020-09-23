Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUSHB. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.