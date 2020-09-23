RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $3.60 on Monday. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

