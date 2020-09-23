Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,111,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3,769.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,735,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.