Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 59.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 47.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

