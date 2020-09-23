RoBET Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One RoBET token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. In the last seven days, RoBET has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. RoBET has a market cap of $38,533.47 and $9.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About RoBET

ROBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

