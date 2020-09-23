Reviewing Aphria (APHA) & Its Peers

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -41.27 Aphria Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 1.76

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 133 354 402 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 94.46%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.23%. Given Aphria’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

