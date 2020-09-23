Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cytosorbents Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 471,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

