Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.31 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,160 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,772 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

