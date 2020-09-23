Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transcat, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of TRNS opened at $29.76 on Monday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Transcat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

