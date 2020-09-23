Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.47. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.