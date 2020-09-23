Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein Purchases 6,007 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein bought 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,833.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,138.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Harris Wildstein purchased 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,437,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

