REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

REMYY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

