Regency Centers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 372 call options.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

REG stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

