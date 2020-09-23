QuadrantProtocol Hits Market Cap of $409,029.72 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $409,029.72 and $28,920.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

