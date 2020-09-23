Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $67.93 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Qcash has a market cap of $67.93 million and $123.93 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00226289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00078017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.01461208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00200285 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

