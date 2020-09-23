Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$136.35 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$100.55 and a 52-week high of C$140.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$132.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion and a PE ratio of 174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total value of C$672,883.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,573.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

