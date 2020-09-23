Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Raised by Northcoast Research

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardtronics in a research report issued on Friday, September 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

CATM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of CATM opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $478,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,574,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

