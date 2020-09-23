Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

HMN opened at $33.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,602 shares of company stock valued at $824,820. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

