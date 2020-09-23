Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.