Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.29 on Monday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,544.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 472,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Citigroup by 5,198.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 333,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 327,110 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,189,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,944,000 after acquiring an additional 668,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

