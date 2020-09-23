Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreased by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Pi Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

SSRM stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

