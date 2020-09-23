Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 70,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

