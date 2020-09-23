Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Raised by Truist Securiti

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

