Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Decreased by Analyst

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Gordon Haskett lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $28.39 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $15,989,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

