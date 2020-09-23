Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Metlife in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MET stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. Metlife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Metlife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

