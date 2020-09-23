Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) Issued By Pi Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.00. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of $260.48 million and a PE ratio of -57.03.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.