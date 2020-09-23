Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PMO opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

