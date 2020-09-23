Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

