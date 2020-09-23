Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 123.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

