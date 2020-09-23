PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 506,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 397,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after buying an additional 283,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.