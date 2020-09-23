PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of PS Business Parks worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,090,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

