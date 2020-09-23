Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,831 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Medpace worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.