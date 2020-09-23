Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of UGI worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.