Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,723 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

