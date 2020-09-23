Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.