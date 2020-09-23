Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $20.05 Million in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 995,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

