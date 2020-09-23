Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of LKQ worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 487,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

