Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

