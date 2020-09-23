Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.68 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WD-40 by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

