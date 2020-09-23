Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.22 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

