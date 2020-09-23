Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,385 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

