Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.