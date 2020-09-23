Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 37.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.