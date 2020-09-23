Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,477 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Universal Display worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

