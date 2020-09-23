Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 57,852 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

