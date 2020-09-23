Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,765 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lear worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lear by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lear by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,149,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 620,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.81.

NYSE LEA opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

