Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 299,806 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Graphic Packaging worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.