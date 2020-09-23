Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,685 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of GrubHub worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in GrubHub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in GrubHub by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in GrubHub by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $7,223,758.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,894,122. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

